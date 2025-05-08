The Himalayan Zoological Park in Bulbuley has launched a heartwarming initiative that’s winning admiration far and wide. Titled “My Child from Wild,” the zoo’s unique animal adoption program allows people of all ages to sponsor and support wildlife care—creating a touching bond between humans and animals.

Officially launched in June in the presence of the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Sikkim, the program is open to individuals, schools, clubs, and institutions. Sponsors support the animals’ food, medical care, and upkeep, fostering a personal connection with Himalayan wildlife.

One of the most inspiring adopters so far is 8-year-old Pennor D. Bomzon, who used her birthday and pocket money to sponsor a Leopard Cat for six months. Her act has touched many and inspired others across the state.

Among the first adopters was Shyamashree Sherpa, lead actor of the Sikkimese film “Tara – The Lost Star,” who adopted Pokchi, the zoo’s oldest Red Panda, symbolizing celebrity-driven conservation.



Also Read: Gangtok simulates district-wide blackout in nighttime emergency drill

Adding to the momentum, Chundyu N. Gensapa and his group Ride Sikkim, a motorcycle adventure club, adopted Chimi (a rare Clouded Leopard) and two Red Pandas—Kemo Reep and Songru Pundi—in just two days, reflecting a rising wave of compassion among locals.

The program welcomes participants from 1 day to 120 years old, with adopters receiving benefits such as free zoo entry, invitations to exclusive events, and educational engagement with their adopted species. But the greatest reward is becoming a voice for the voiceless and contributing to wildlife protection in a deeply personal way.

The Himalayan Zoological Park plays a key role in ex-situ conservation, protecting endangered species like Red Pandas, Snow Leopards, and Himalayan Monals outside their natural habitats. This adoption initiative strengthens that mission, enabling better care and raising public awareness.

As adoption numbers grow, so does hope—for deeper public engagement, broader conservation awareness, and a stronger bond between people and the precious wildlife of the Eastern Himalayas.