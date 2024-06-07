Namchi District in Sikkim hosted a Career Counselling cum Financial Literacy Camp at the Namchi Town Hall. Organized by the District Administration Centre, the program aimed to guide Class 12 pass students towards informed career decisions and financial literacy.

The event saw the participation of distinguished personalities including Annapurna Alley, the Deputy Commissioner of Namchi, and Anant Jain, the Additional Deputy Commissioner, along with heads of departments, teachers, and students from various schools in the district.

Resource persons from diverse fields contributed their expertise to the program. Nirmala Moktan from the Agriculture Department, Mala Bajgai, retired Principal Director from the Animal Husbandry Department, Mr. Jigmee Wazalingpa from the Education Department, Puspa Rai from the Welfare Department, Pema Wangchuk from Summit Times, Smita Rai, an entrepreneur, and representatives from educational institutions such as Sikkim Manipal University (SMU), Sikkim Manipal Institute of Technology (SMIT), Shri Ramasamy Memorial University (SRM), State Bank of India (SBI), and Institutions of Hotel Management and Hospitality (IHM) were present.

The event commenced with an orientation on civil service examinations like UPSC and SPSC by Anant Jain and Tshering Norgyal Theeng. They stressed the significance of these exams in providing opportunities to serve the nation.

Representatives from universities briefed students about their courses, eligibility criteria, and career prospects. Financial literacy, including insights on insurance, banking, and investments, was shared by SBI representatives.

Entrepreneurs like Mr. Pema Wangchuk and Smita Rai inspired students with their success stories, encouraging innovative thinking. Mala Bajgai and Nirmala Moktan highlighted the opportunities and challenges in the agriculture and veterinary sectors, emphasizing their contributions to society.

Jigmee Wazalingpa discussed quota seat reservations and scholarships for students pursuing higher education, while Ms. Puspa Rai elaborated on available scholarships from central and state governments.

The program concluded with a vote of thanks by Gopal Sharma and the felicitation of resource persons by DC Namchi, acknowledging their invaluable contributions to empowering the youth of Namchi District.