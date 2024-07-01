The Namchi district of Sikkim was declared the best performing district for production of milk during the 4th Gwala Diwas organised by the Sikkim Milk Union, on July 1.

The prestigious Gwala Ratna Award 2023-24 was bestowed upon Jeewan Prashad Sharma of Upper Linzey, Pakyong, during the event.

The event, held to commemorate the union's journey since its inception in 1980, marked significant milestones. A highlight was the revival of the Dentam Cheese Plant, previously managed by Amul, aimed at bolstering local cheese production.

The union also launched the innovative Gwala app, set to modernise dairy operations by providing essential resources and facilitating efficient milk collection.

Despite challenges like the lumpy disease outbreak impacting milk production in 2023, the Managing Director of the Sikkim Milk Union, T B Ghatani expressed confidence in overcoming hurdles and achieving higher production levels in the future.

The union, which started with 51 dairy cooperative societies and 2,000 members, now operates 512 societies, processing an average of 52,544 liters of milk daily.