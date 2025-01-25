Sikkim's Namchi police successfully solved a theft case reported at Bhutia Busty, Namchi, on January 24, bringing relief to the local community. The accused was apprehended.

The incident was initially brought to light through a Facebook post by a local resident, Biren Rai.

According to reports, the theft occurred at a shop in Bhutia Busty, and CCTV footage from the premises provided crucial evidence. The footage showed the accused with their face partially covered, which made identification challenging.

Upon receiving information, the Namchi Police launched a thorough investigation.

The police managed to trace and apprehend the accused involved in the crime. Legal proceedings have been initiated, and further investigations are underway.