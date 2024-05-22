The ninth batch of postal ballots from service voters through the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS) was received by DEO Namchi and Nodal Officer (ETPBS) at the District Administrative Centre, Namchi, on May 22.

The postal official handed over 20 postal ballots, bringing the total number of postal ballots for all Assembly Constituencies (ACs) under Namchi District received to 388 till date.

Upon receipt, the postal ballots were segregated and kept securely in the ETPBS boxes by the concerned Returning Officers (ROs) of the respective ACs.

The entire process was videographed duly following the instructions of the Election Commission of India in the presence of election agents of political parties.

Earlier, the Soreng district received the 20th batch of postal ballots from service voters on May 21. A total of six postal ballots were delivered to the district by the Soreng Post Office.

The postal ballots were handed over to Mrs. Rajni Pega, the Nodal Officer, by an official from the Soreng Post Office. This transfer took place in the presence of Ms. Yishey D. Yongda, the DEO-cum-DC, Mr. Gideon Lepcha, SDM (Mangalbaria), and election agents representing various political parties.