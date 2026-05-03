Sikkim's Nathula Trade to resume from June 2026, says Rajya Sabha MP D.T. Lepcha

Rajya Sabha MP D.T. Lepcha has announced that border trade through the historic Nathula Pass in East Sikkim is set to resume from June 2026 after remaining suspended since the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Lepcha, the trade activities will restart from the existing trade centre, marking a significant development for traders and border communities dependent on the Indo-China trade route.

He also informed that the Ministry of External Affairs will resume the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through Nathula Pass from June to August this year.

The reopening of Nathula trade is expected to provide a boost to local commerce and revive economic activities linked to the strategically important border route in East Sikkim.