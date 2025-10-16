Sikkim’s Nawang Gyatso Bhutia represents India at 1st Bhutan Butterfly Meet

The Kingdom of Bhutan successfully hosted the inaugural Bhutan Butterfly Meet, organized with support from the Department of Tourism, marking a significant step in regional biodiversity collaboration. Experts and enthusiasts from Sikkim, West Bengal, South India, Arunachal Pradesh, and Bhutan participated in the event.

Representing Sikkim, Shri Nawang Gyatso Bhutia, popularly known as the “Butterfly Man of Sikkim” and President of the Butterfly and Moths of Sikkim Nature Conservation Society (BAMOS NCS), actively contributed his expertise in butterfly studies. During the meet, around 200 butterfly species were recorded, including rare and striking species such as Capila zennara (Pale Striped Dawnfly), Cyrestis cocles (Marbled Map), Araotes lapithis (Witch), Helcyra hemina (White Emperor), and Thaumantis diores (Jungle Glory), which emerged as a major attraction.



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The event saw participation from field researchers, students, wildlife photographers, tour guides, and butterfly enthusiasts from both India and Bhutan. It provided a platform for cross-border knowledge exchange, community engagement, and awareness-raising about butterfly conservation, while promoting eco-tourism in the Eastern Himalayas.

Participants shared insights on butterfly identification, host plant relationships, life cycles, moth identification, and butterfly photography, highlighting the importance of preserving the region’s Lepidoptera diversity.

The organisers expressed gratitude to Tshulthrim Wildlifer, Founder of the Butterfly Society of Bhutan, and thanked the Department of Tourism, Bhutan, along with supporting organisations, including RSPN Bhutan, WWF Bhutan, Trust Fund for Environmental Conservation, Bhutan Ecological Society, Bhutan For Life, and Bhutan Birdlife Society (BBLS). Special appreciation was also extended to Sikkim’s Minister for Tourism, Shri Tshering T. Bhutia, and GMC Deputy Mayor Smt. Tshering Palden Bhutia for their support.