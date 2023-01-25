Passang Sherpa, General Secretary Sikkimey Nagarik Samaj on January 25 while addressing media said that "this is not the first time that Sikkim's majority community is being called or referred to as "foreigner or immigrants".

He said that in a recent judgement of Old Settlers of Sikkim versus Union of India petitioning IT exemption for old settlers of Sikkim two times Sikkim's Nepali community was referred as foreigners which is objectionable even though the we welcome the judgment as it is good for old settlers but we are only concern with the term 'foreigners' for majority Nepali community but at a same time we are equally numb and shocked to see no political parties and organization have raised the issue hence we decided to raise the issue in the interest of majority Nepali community.

He also said "we are totally dosssapinted with the role of of Advocate General who failed to spot this and raise the concern hence we think he has failed to perform so he doesn't deserve to hold the post hence he should resign that is our demand.

Similarly, Passang Sherpa also demanded to call an emergency Assembly session to debate on this pressing issue and to chalk out the future plan.

The judgement copy stated" In 1948, the Sikkim Income Tax Manual, 1948 (SITM) was promulgated by the Ruler of Sikkim (the Chogyal). Under the SITM, all persons engaged in business were subjected to tax irrespective of their origin. Therefore, there was no difference made out between the original inhabitants of Sikkim, namely, the Bhutia-Lepchas and the persons of foreign origin settled in Sikkim like the Nepalis or persons of Indian origin who had settled down in Sikkim generations back. It is averred that under the SITM, Income Tax was paid by all without any discrimination on the ground of place of birth, race or ethnicity."