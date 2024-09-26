Sikkim's crucial National Highway-10 (NH-10) was once again rendered impassable due to severe landslides at multiple locations, halting road connectivity since Wednesday. A significant landslide was reported at the 28th Mile, followed by another landslide near Melli early this morning. These events caused the lifeline of Sikkim’s transportation to come to a standstill.

Efforts to clear the debris and restore movement were immediately initiated by the Public Works Department (PWD).

Meanwhile, the Executive Engineer of National Highway Division No. IX on September 23 confirmed that temporary restoration work at Sheti Jhora (NH Chainage 6.700 Km) and near Selfie Dara (NH Chainage 8.000 Km) has been completed. As a result, vehicular movement resumed as of 3:30 PM today, with vehicles weighing up to 8 tons permitted to pass.

However, Highway Administrator Ramen Mondal, in a formal notification under the National Highway (Land & Highway) Act 2022, cautioned that traffic will remain limited to a single-lane at the 26.100 Km mark. To manage this situation, traffic police have been stationed at key points to oversee smooth movement and prevent congestion.

The district administration has been entrusted with the task of enforcing these measures, ensuring both road safety and an organized flow of traffic. Restoration work continues to fully reopen the vital route.

Also read: Sikkim: Traffic resumes on NH-10 following completion of temporary restoration work