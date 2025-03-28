The Old Silk Route in Sikkim's Zuluk was awarded the prestigious ‘Most Scenic Route in India’ title by India Today Tourism Survey and Awards 2025.

The recognition highlights the unmatched beauty of the historic route, known for its mesmerising landscapes, winding roads, and panoramic views of the Eastern Himalayas.

The award was formally conferred during the India Today Travel Awards Ceremony on March 28, 2025 during the Awards event held at ‘The Oberoi Hotel, New Delhi’ bringing together leaders from the travel and tourism industry to honour the finest destinations and experiences across the country.

Union Minister, Ministry of Tourism & Culture, Government of India, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat presented the accolade to the Minister of Tourism & Civil Aviation, Government of Sikkim, Tshering T. Bhutia who was accompanied by Principal Secretary, Tourism & Civil Aviation, Government of Sikkim, C.S. Rao (IFS) to receive the award on behalf of the state.

Zuluk, a tourist hub perched at an altitude of 10,100 feet is part of the legendary Silk Route, which once connected traders across Asia.

Today, it stands as a popular high altitude tourist destination, offering spectacular views of Mount Kanchenjunga and the iconic Zig Zag Road, featuring 32 hairpin bends that provide a thrilling experience to visitors.

The recognition reaffirms Sikkim’s status as a premier travel destination, celebrated for its rich cultural heritage, natural beauty, and eco-tourism initiatives.

The Sikkim government remains committed to promoting sustainable tourism while preserving the unique charm of this historic route.