The Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Department of Sikkim conducted a successful plantation drive today across all six districts of the state under the initiative “One Health: One Vet, One Plant.”

The event, which began at the Sokeythang Animal Husbandry Complex in Gangtok, was led by Dr. Sharman Rai, Principal Director cum Secretary of the department. The drive saw active involvement from district heads, officers, and staff throughout the state.

Over 1,000 plants, mainly fodder varieties, were planted as part of the green initiative. The widespread participation highlighted the department’s commitment to environmental sustainability and the “One Health” approach, which integrates health and environmental care.