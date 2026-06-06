Sikkim's opposition party SDF seeks one-month extension for SIR enumeration forms

The opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) has urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to extend by one month the deadline for submission of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) enumeration forms in Sikkim, citing logistical challenges and difficulties faced by both voters and Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

According to a press release issued by SDF senior vice-president Shakti Singh Chaudhary on June 5 the party submitted a memorandum to the ECI via email, with a copy forwarded to the Chief Electoral Officer of Sikkim.

The SIR enumeration phase commenced on May 31 and is scheduled to conclude on June 28, while the final electoral roll is set to be published on September 6.

In its memorandum, the SDF said the limited timeframe has made it difficult for BLOs to carry out the door-to-door verification process mandated under ECI guidelines. The party claimed that many officials have been unable to visit every household and that the prescribed practice of making up to three visits has not been consistently followed.

The opposition party also pointed to overcrowding at polling stations and designated centres, where voters have been gathering to collect and submit forms. It said many citizens, particularly those living in rural areas, are facing difficulties in understanding and completing the forms without adequate assistance.

The memorandum further highlighted technical glitches in the ECINet application, which voters are using to verify their names in the 2002 electoral roll. According to the party, these issues have created confusion and concern among the electorate.

The SDF also drew attention to Sikkim's mountainous terrain, stating that BLOs, including women officials, are required to travel across remote and scattered settlements, making comprehensive voter outreach challenging within the existing schedule.

Seeking an extension of the deadline until the end of July, the party said additional time would facilitate wider voter participation and allow election officials to complete the revision exercise more effectively.

The SDF maintained that the electoral revision process should focus on ensuring the inclusion of all eligible voters and warned that genuine voters could be excluded from the draft electoral roll if adequate time is not provided for the completion of the exercise.