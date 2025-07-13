Sikkim's Pakyong cops recover 50 lost mobile phones using CEIR portal

Sikkim's Pakyong Police Station recovered 50 lost or stolen mobile phones by effectively using the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal.

Out of 98 complaints received from citizens regarding lost or stolen phones, 50 devices have been successfully traced and returned to their rightful owners.

The CEIR portal, developed by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India, allows police departments and citizens to trace, block, and recover mobile phones using the device’s IMEI number. IMEI stands for International Mobile Equipment Identity — a unique number given to every mobile handset, much like a digital fingerprint.

Once a phone is reported lost or stolen, its IMEI number can be added to the CEIR database. This blocks the device across all mobile networks in India, making it unusable and worthless in the black market. As a result, stolen phones lose their resale value, discouraging phone theft and helping the police track them down more easily.

Before the CEIR portal was introduced, it was difficult and time-consuming for police to trace mobile phones across different telecom networks. Now, with this technology, the process is much faster and more accurate. The system instantly blocks a phone once the complaint is verified, and alerts are sent to all telecom providers.

In one remarkable case, a resident of Aho, Pakyong, had lost their mobile phone. After reporting the loss, the police traced the phone all the way to Bihar using the CEIR platform. With help from police authorities in Bihar, the individual who had the phone agreed to return it. The device was sent back to Pakyong through speed post, and the phone was handed back to its original owner after proper verification and unblocking of the IMEI.

The CEIR system has also helped in solving more serious crimes. In connection with Pakyong PS FIR No. 12/2025, dated March 9, 2025, filed under Sections 331(3) and 305(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, the portal helped trace and recover stolen gold ornaments. The leads provided through the digital tracking system eventually led to the arrest of the accused persons involved in the theft.

The police are urging all mobile phone users to note down their IMEI numbers, which can be found by dialing *#06# on any phone or checking the original box or invoice of the device. In the event of loss or theft, users should immediately lodge an FIR at the nearest police station and then report the IMEI on the CEIR portal (https://www.ceir.gov.in). The portal allows citizens to upload their complaint details, verify their identity, and request the blocking of their device.