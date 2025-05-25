Sikkim's Pakyong district recently witnessed an exciting badminton tournament, organised to celebrate the 50th statehood anniversary.

The Pakyong District Zilla Panchayat and the District Administrative Centre held the Pakyong District Employees Badminton Tournament at the Multi-Purpose Community Hall in Pakyong. The event was proudly supported by the Badminton Association of Pakyong (BAP).

The tournament brought together government employees and Zilla Panchayat members from across the district. They competed enthusiastically in various categories such as Mixed Doubles, Open Men’s Doubles, and Men’s Doubles for players above 40 and 50 years of age.

The event was honored by the presence of L.B. Das, the respected MLA and Advisor to several departments including Land Revenue, IPR, and Information Technology, who was the chief guest. Also attending were important officials such as Zilla Adhakshya Laden Lhamu Bhutia, Zilla Up-Adhakshya Prabha Pradhan, and District Collector Agwane Rohan Ramesh.

Many Zilla Panchayat members from different areas of Pakyong District, along with other government officials and members of the Badminton Association, actively took part in the event, showing great enthusiasm and support.

The competition was spirited, and players displayed impressive skills and teamwork. The winners were awarded trophies by the Chief Guest, making the occasion even more special for all involved.

In a fun and inspiring moment, MLA L.B. Das also played in an exhibition match. His participation brought cheers and excitement from the audience and players alike.

The winners of the tournament are:

Mixed Doubles: Bebek Chettri and Anunaya Rai

Open Men’s Doubles: Subash Rai and Santosh Rai

Men’s Doubles (Above 50 Years): Dawa Nedup Bhutia and Roshan Subba

Men’s Doubles (Above 40 Years): Dr. Subash Rai and Santosh Rai