Sikkim's Pakyong Sub-Division has been contending with the repercussions of substantial rainfall, which has precipitated a number of natural calamities over the past few days.

While landslide incidents have been reported in the Barapathing and Aho areas, authorities have lunched continuous assessment aiming to reduce the likelihood of such situations in the future.

Transportation has also experienced considerable disruptions, with severe blockages reported along the PMGSY Roads, particularly between Chandu Pool and Chettri Goan, as well as from Saureni to LLHP.

Efforts are underway to restore access and many roads have been cleared; certain sections remain vulnerable to further risks. Given the weather conditions, local authorities and line departments are collaborating to address these challenges effectively. Timely updates regarding weather forecasts and advisories are being communicated to residents.

Furthermore, residents are encouraged to report any signs of damage or unusual environmental changes promptly, enabling necessary interventions to be initiated without delay.

Additionally, officials are facilitating the distribution of materials and resources aimed at securing homes in vulnerable areas, thereby enhancing the community's resilience against future natural calamities.

While there have been no reports of complete destruction of homes, instances of minor property damage have been documented in villages located near landslide-prone areas.

It is noted that water pipes and electrical poles have sustained minor damage, resulting in minimal losses. Residents in these particular zones are advised to maintain an elevated state of vigilance and preparedness as adverse weather conditions persist.