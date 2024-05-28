Eight additional postal ballots of service voters were received from the Post Office Pakyong, on May 28.

All the postal ballots were handed over to Anupa Tamling, ADC Pakyong by an official from the Pakyong Post Office in the presence of election agents representing various political parties.

The ballots were then sorted according to their respective Assembly Constituencies (AC) and dates of receipt, in adherence to the regulations of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

All the sorted ballots were stored and sealed by Sandesh Subba, SDM Pakyong, in the strong room set up at DAC Pakyong. The entire process was videographed as per norms.

It may be mentioned that a total of 343 service postal ballots have been received so far in respect of the five Assembly Constituencies under the district.