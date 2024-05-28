Sikkim’s Pakyong receives 8 additional postal ballots
Eight additional postal ballots of service voters were received and processed at Pakyong Post Office on May 28, following all Election Commission regulations. The ballots were sorted, stored, and sealed in the strong room at DAC Pakyong.
Eight additional postal ballots of service voters were received from the Post Office Pakyong, on May 28.
All the postal ballots were handed over to Anupa Tamling, ADC Pakyong by an official from the Pakyong Post Office in the presence of election agents representing various political parties.
The ballots were then sorted according to their respective Assembly Constituencies (AC) and dates of receipt, in adherence to the regulations of the Election Commission of India (ECI).
All the sorted ballots were stored and sealed by Sandesh Subba, SDM Pakyong, in the strong room set up at DAC Pakyong. The entire process was videographed as per norms.
It may be mentioned that a total of 343 service postal ballots have been received so far in respect of the five Assembly Constituencies under the district.
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