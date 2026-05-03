Sikkim’s paperless judiciary marks major step towards Digital India, says Governor

Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur on May 2, said Sikkim’s transition towards becoming the country’s first fully paperless judiciary marks a historic step in realising the vision of Digital India.

The Governor made the remarks while attending the closing ceremony of the two-day conference on Technology and Judicial Education, organised by the Sikkim High Court and the Sikkim Judicial Academy at Chintan Bhawan.

Describing the initiative as a milestone in judicial reforms, Mathur said the move towards a paperless judiciary would strengthen the modernisation of the justice delivery system and align with the broader goals of digital governance.

He said the adoption of e-filing systems and digital record management would not only accelerate the judicial process but also make the system more transparent, efficient, and accessible to citizens.

During the inaugural session of the conference on Friday, Justice Surya Kant had announced that Sikkim had become the country’s first paperless State judiciary.

Highlighting the role of emerging technologies in governance, the Governor said tools such as artificial intelligence and digital management are becoming essential for building an accountable and citizen-centric judicial system.

He also stressed that integrating technology into judicial education would help streamline legal processes and prepare future legal professionals for a more modern and inclusive democratic framework.