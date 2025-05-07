Political parties across Sikkim have shown rare unanimity in backing India's military response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, demonstrating the state's deep commitment to national security.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang's Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) was quick to endorse the operation against terror camps. "We commend this bold and decisive step taken by our country. The targeted action against terror camps sends a clear message to the world that India will defend itself," said SKM spokesperson Bikash Basnet.

The Citizen Action Party (CAP) described the military action as "historic" and reflective of India's zero-tolerance approach to terrorism. "This is not just a military action—it is a strong message to the enemies of peace. India will never compromise when it comes to the safety of its people and territory," stated Hemraj Adhikari, CAP's General Secretary for Publicity.

BJP's Sikkim unit joined the chorus, saying it "proudly stands with the Nation in its unwavering resolve to eliminate terrorism from its roots." The party congratulated the armed forces for the operation's successful execution, calling it a "resounding message to enemies of peace."

Sikkimese citizens have responded with widespread displays of patriotism, sharing supportive messages online, waving the national flag, and organising prayer meetings for soldiers' safety.

Operation Sindoor, a coordinated effort involving the Army, Air Force, intelligence services and the National Security Advisor, targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack. The operation has received nationwide support as a necessary response to terrorism.