Sikkim's political landscape sees a crucial shift as key figures make an appearance at Dentam Vijay Bhava Jan Sammelan on March 20.

In the crucial shift in Sikkim's political scenario, Raju Basnett, former Sports and Youth Affairs Secretary, Chewang Gyatso Bhutia, former Rural Development Department Secretary, Gopal Baraily, former MLA, Bharti Sharma, former SKM Working President, and Hemendra Adhikari, SDF party's CLC President, have all appeared at the Dentam Vijay Bhava Jan Sammelan. The event, held on March 20, was graced by the presence of SKM President Prem Singh Tamang.

Earlier on March 3, former Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) minister GM Gurung, CB Karki, and former legislator Chandra Maya Subba have joined the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party.

The leaders joined the SKM in the presence of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang during the concluding event of SKM's public outreach program Ghar Dailo Abhiyan held at Rangpo.

The SKM welcomed the three new members along with over 5000 supporters. SKM chief, Prem Singh Tamang, popularly known as PS Golay, expressed his satisfaction with the development and lauded the new members for their decision to join the party.