Justice Bhaskar Raj Pradhan of the Sikkim High Court conferred the prestigious Ram Patro Memorial Award for Excellence in Journalism 2024 on veteran journalist Pramod Giri, who hails from Siliguri.

Karma Youtso, Secretary of the Information and Public Relation department also added to the honor by being present at the ceremony. Justice Bhaskar Raj Pradhan graced the event as the chief guest.

Pramod Giri's commendable contributions to journalism have long been recognised, with his dedication and professionalism serving as inspirations to many in the field.

Furthermore, the Ram Patro Memorial Award, named after the journalist and founder of Sikkim Express, was presented to Ajay Thami, a distinguished journalist from Pakyong district.

Thami's exceptional work, particularly in the realms of Sikkim Express and Himlii Bela, has earned him this recognition.