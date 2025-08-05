Sikkim’s Pravesh Tamang to represent India at top European dance festivals

Pravesh Tamang, Art Director of Music In Motion Dance Academy, is set to represent Sikkim and India at two of Europe’s most prestigious dance events this August: the Fair Play Dance Camp in Krakow, Poland, and Summer Dance Forever in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Tamang, one of the leading names in India’s urban dance scene, will compete and perform at both festivals, marking a significant moment not just for his career but also for the Sikkimese dance community.

Fair Play Dance Camp, scheduled from August 11 to 18, is Europe’s largest urban dance festival, celebrating its 15th edition this year. Tamang will participate in the All-Style Dance Battle on August 15 — one of the event’s most high-profile contests. From there, he will head to Amsterdam to compete at Summer Dance Forever from August 21 to 25, entering the House Dance Battle and the internationally recognised Hip Hop Forever category.

“This has been my dream camp for the last ten years. To finally be a part of it feels surreal,” Tamang shared. “I want to tell every young artist — believe in your dreams. With hard work, dedication, and self-belief, anything is possible.”

Founded in 2014, Music In Motion Dance Academy is based in Gangtok’s New Market area and has grown into a prominent space for nurturing dance talent in Sikkim. Under Tamang’s leadership, the academy has gained a reputation for producing skilled performers and hosting inclusive dance programmes.

Tamang’s international presence has been steadily growing. In 2023, he represented India at a major competition in Colombo, Sri Lanka, securing both the Winner title in the Solo Category and the Shining Star Award.

He has already been invited to upcoming dance festivals in Da Nang, Vietnam, and Bangkok, Thailand, further cementing his role as an ambassador of Indian street dance on the global stage.

Back home, Tamang and his academy have launched a community initiative titled “Each One Teach One Camp”, aimed at providing free dance training and awareness programmes for underprivileged youth in Sikkim. The camp is set to begin in September 2025 and is supported by the Government of Sikkim.

“I am deeply grateful for their support and recognition,” Tamang said, thanking the chief minister. “Their encouragement and belief in Sikkimese artists continue to inspire and empower us. I truly feel blessed under their guidance.”