The Dr. Shova Kanti Thegim (Lepcha) Memorial Trust, at its meeting held on June 3, approved the name of Prem Pradhan of Darjeeling (West Bengal) for the 27th Dr. Shova Kanti Thegim (Lepcha) Smriti Purashkar, 2024, for his book 'Chinta Salkeko Pahad' (novel), duly recommended by the Two-Tier Selection Committee constituted by the trust for the purpose.

The award is presented annually on July 4 which marks the birth anniversary of late Dr. Thegim. The award also comes with a cash prize of Rs 50,001, a Tamra Patra and a certificate.

Prem Pradhan will be conferred with the award in the ceremony which is slated for July 4.

During the meeting, the Trust also decided that it will felicitate and honour Simeyon Sukita Rai of Namchi, the winner of Poet Idol Nepal, Season-2 for his achievement and for bringing laurels to the state, in the award ceremony on July 4.

About Prem Pradhan

Prem Pradhan was born on June 1, 1948 to late Shri Babulal Pradhan and late Smt. Ganga Devi Pradhan at Darjeeling. His family comprises of Piyush Pradhan (spouse), one son, two daughters and grandchildren. He completed his schooling from St. Roberts School, Darjeeling in 1961 (Matric) and pursued his Pre University Course (PUC), Graduation (B.Sc, Hons.) and M.Sc.(Botany) in 1969-70 from Darjeeling Govt. College.

Thereafter, he embarked on the teaching profession and started his career as a Lecturer/Asst. Professor in Botany; first in Darj. Govt. College and next in St. Joseph College upto 1974 (on Temporary basis) after which he got inducted into West Bengal Government Service in teaching from 1975 onwards and finally superannuated as Headmaster, Darj. Govt. HS School, West Bengal in 2008.

Pradhan's study of Nepali Language and Literature was limited to school level only, but he developed interest towards the promotion and development of language and literature in his college days. He drew inspiration from his late father Professor Babulal Pradhan and with his personal perseverance and dedication today, he stands tall as a Nepali writer/author in the country.

Besides Chinta Salkeko Pahad (novel published in 2022), the Trust's current year's award winning book, Pradhan has also published Kalo Sarpa (collection of stories in 1995), Hamro Kehi Upayogi Vanasvati-haru (baal sahitya in 1995) Udasin Rukh-haru (Novel, Ist edition in 1999 & 2nd edition in 2017), Prayogko Machine (novel in -009)), Kehi Addhyan Kehi Vivechna (Criticism, Ist edition in 2009 & 2nd edition in 2010) and Umerko Ghaw (collection of stories in 2019) to his credit.