Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced the opening of a new Foreign Registration Office (FRO) at the Rammam Checkpost in Naya Bazar, West Sikkim, a move aimed at improving foreign tourist access to the state.

The new entry point will allow foreign nationals to enter the state directly from Darjeeling, bypassing the earlier rule that restricted foreign entry only through the Rangpo checkpost.

The announcement was made at the International Youth Conclave for Tourism Development held in Yangang. The event was organised by the Yangang Tourism Development Committee (YTDC) and focused on tourism development, infrastructure and the growing challenges of urban planning in Sikkim.

The chief minister said that the Rammam checkpost would provide easier access to western parts of Sikkim, especially for tourists visiting from Darjeeling. Earlier, foreign tourists were required to exit and re-enter the state through Rangpo, but with the opening of the new FRO, such detours are no longer necessary.

“We opened the Foreign Registration Office at Rammam to support tourism in West Sikkim,” Tamang said. “This will not only make it easier for tourists to visit but will also bring economic benefits to local communities in that region.”

During his speech, CM Tamang also addressed the worsening traffic congestion in Gangtok. He admitted that reaching Gangtok from Rani Pool now takes over two hours due to narrow and overcrowded roads.

“The roads in Gangtok are already packed and surrounded by buildings, so widening them is not easy,” he said. “We are working on alternatives like the Adampool and Mayfair bypasses, and we are also exploring Syari road as a possible new route. Surveys have been done, and we’ve allocated funds too.”

The CM stressed that while the government is working on building better infrastructure, the people of Sikkim including travel agencies and tourism stakeholders must also play their part. He proposed dividing the Tourism Department into two branches; one focused on infrastructure and engineering and the other on promotion and outreach.

Tamang also spoke on a surprising trend; car registrations in Sikkim. He revealed that around 300 to 350 new cars are registered every month just from showrooms in the state. Sikkim Motors alone registers 110 to 125 vehicles monthly, not counting brands like Maruti or others.

“In 12 months, that’s about 3,600 new cars in Sikkim,” he said. “As soon as someone gets a regular government job, the first thing they do is buy a car. It’s become a status symbol.”

He expressed concern over the rising number of vehicles, which is worsening the traffic problem. “We can’t stop people from buying cars. It’s their right. But it’s also a challenge. In countries like Bhutan and Singapore, people must justify car purchases due to strict regulations. We don’t have that here.”

The Chief Minister also pointed out the lack of readiness in towns like Jorthang during major festivals like Maghe Sankranti. “We hosted the festival grandly, but Jorthang wasn’t ready. There weren’t enough hotels or homestays to accommodate tourists. If it had been ready, even the poorest citizens could’ve earned income for six to seven months,” he said.

He urged travel agencies and tourism stakeholders to decentralise tourism and spread visitors across lesser-known destinations like Yangang, Lachen, Lachung, Gurudongmar, and Yumesamdong Valley, instead of crowding Gangtok.

“If we keep everything in Gangtok, it will collapse. We must move tourism to other areas. Let Yangang and other towns grow as tourist hubs too,” he said. “Let’s make a plan together and work as a team. Only then will Sikkim’s tourism grow sustainably.”