Ever since the Sikkim State Election Commission announced the date for the party-less panchayat poll the question of whether is it truly party-less or whether there will be party interference was always there in political debates and the public sphere.

With the election all slated for November 10, the debate is still going on with allegations and clarifications were made but the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) party heavily criticized rather than made a direct attack on the institution of the State Election Commission of Sikkim and said: "The State Election Commission has failed to conduct a free and fair election and in my opinion most incompetent commission it was stated by former SDF MP PD Rai who is also senior vice president of the SDF party".

PD Rai further said, "We have submitted two memorandums to the Chief Election Commissioner but sadly they have received them also but they have not taken any cognizance it means and no acknowledgement we received."

Further PD Rai claimed that there was no adherence to the model code of conduct as the organization is an independent body and they have not responded to any violations and have no clarification from their side.

"What does this mean as per our understanding what we are seeing is the democratic process that needs to follow is not done properly because of these independent candidates are facing difficulty to contest an election so we are speaking on their behalf, he added.

"We condemned the way the election is conducted in the first place and we demand the Commissioner to give in writing clarification on the matter or if they don't want to write to us then they can clarify through the media and deny whatever we have said through our memorandum and deny our what we have said or if they don't then we will assume it is happening as we are seeing it. We hold his office responsible for the conduct of this election which in my opinion and our opinion considered opinion the political party that we are bringing as well as speaking for the independent candidates and we held them responsible".

Slamming the government Rai said "To the government are you in a position to continue in office if same rules and the same act that you have brought if you are violating it are you fit to rule or govern this is a question I want the pose to the government. The real issue is that free and fair election is not happening and the election commission which is supposed to control the process through observers and hasn't happened In my opinion chief election officer is incompetent and must be held the completely responsible and long arm of the law will catch up at some point of time, PD Rai added.

In the memorandum, SDF also complained about interference by the minister and chairman during the panchayat poll.