In an address on the occasion of Sikkim's 48th Statehood Day celebration, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang highlighted the significant achievements of his government, countering opposition claims and shedding light on the remarkable revenue enhancement witnessed in recent years. Refuting allegations of a revenue deficit, CM Tamang stated that the government had achieved a noteworthy 57 per cent increase in revenue compared to the 2017-19 period, successfully plugging all leakages.

Addressing the gathering without explicitly naming the opposition, CM Tamang responded to criticism by asserting that the SKM-led government had diligently fulfilled its promises despite the challenges posed by the global pandemic. He emphasized the smooth handling of the COVID-19 crisis and pointed out that the state had made substantial progress in various sectors.

CM Tamang further addressed the issue of healthcare, expressing his personal commitment to helping patients in need. He highlighted his efforts to assist patients during his visits to Delhi and pointed out that 197 kidney transplants had been successfully conducted over the past four years. The CM acknowledged the opposition's tendency to politicize such matters.

Meanwhile, as Sikkim celebrated its 48th State Day, a grand event took place at Chintan Bhawan in Gangtok. Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister PS Tamang paid tribute to LD Kazi, the first democratically elected CM of Sikkim. The event featured various highlights, including the presentation of civilian awards, the launch of a multimedia database management system by the IPR department, and the release of a book titled "Skill Gap Assessment Study of Sikkim" by the state skill development department.

As part of the festivities, the prestigious Sikkim Sewa Samman was conferred upon four senior government officials for their selfless and dedicated service. Among the recipients were Ashwini Kumar Chand, the Resident Commissioner of Sikkim House in New Delhi; Tsewang Gyachho Bhutia, Secretary of the Health Department; Ganga Devi Pradhan, Secretary of the Women and Child Development Department; and Dr. DP Rai, an interventional cardiologist at STNM Hospital. The awards were jointly presented by the Governor and the Chief Minister, acknowledging their exceptional contributions.