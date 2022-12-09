Sikkim's Rewash Gurung has reached top 9 in the Voice Of Nepal, Season 4 which is most coveted singing reality show of Nepal.

This comes after today's performance and voting last week now in order to reach the top 8 he will be needing more votes and the voting line has opened once again and will be closed on December 10 till the Voice Of Nepal programme concludes.

Rewash Gurung resident of Dodak,Soreng reached Top 9 in The Voice Of Nepal, Season 4. To vote for him you can vote him through #Khalti.com.



Rewash Gurung from Dodak, Soreng District impressed all four judges with his euphonious voice through his blind audition and he was successful to turned all four judges chair within 15sec during blind audition where he has chosen to go in Raju Lama team.

Gurung has participated in many State level and National level reality shows before. He is the winner of "Sikkim Prativa ko Khoj" in 2010 and a finalist of Himali Prativa ko Khoj in 2016, and 2017.