The GATC (Girish and the Chronicles) band is all set for their much-anticipated summer tour in Europe, stretching from May 9 – 30.

Kicking off their musical journey at the prestigious Wildfest rock festival in Belgium, the band is all set to enthrall audiences with their dynamic performances. Wildfest, known for showcasing top-tier glam sleaze and hard rock rockers, sets the perfect stage for GATC to kickstart their tour on a high note.

The band has leaped into 2024 with a bang! From lighting up the stage at the Karbi Anglong youth festival, to spreading awareness through an AIDS awareness campaign in Shillong, their journey has been both electrifying and impactful.



Adding to their list of milestones, GATC made their debut in Bhutan this year, promising an exciting year ahead.

Following their explosive start, the band will make their second appearance in France on May 13, where the French fans eagerly await their return. Last year in June 2023, GATC had performed in Lille, France.

Germany is next on the list, which marks GATC’s debut performance in Germany on May 15, with a promise to deliver a complete rock n roll experience for their German fanbase. The tour then takes a return to Belgium for two additional shows, further cementing the band's growing popularity in the region.

GATC's journey extends beyond Europe as they head to Dubai for a show on the May 18, before making their way back to India. After this they travel to Barcelona, Spain, for a show on the May 29, adding another chapter to their European adventure.

For winter, this year brings a wave of thrilling announcements for GATC, propelling them further into the global music spotlight. They have been announced at this year’s UR Rock Festival, Switzerland, to be held in November. The festival is making a grand return with a stellar lineup. They have also been announced for their debut show at Scotland's Winterstorm Festival. The festival boasts an electrifying showcase alongside some of the world's finest rock acts.

The band will also rock the stage at Norway's Oslo Rock Festival in October, adding another prestigious event to their list of upcoming shows. This will mark the band’s debut performance in Scandinavia, the land of Vikings! With each announcement, GATC's presence in the international music scene solidifies, making them a force to be reckoned with.