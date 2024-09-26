European rock and metal enthusiasts are set for a high-octane experience this fall as Girish and The Chronicles (GATC), Sikkim's rising rock sensation, prepares for their much-awaited European tour.

Kicking off on October 25, 2024, in Trollhättan, Sweden, the tour will mark a significant milestone in GATC's global rise, with the band performing in several countries across Europe.

For the first time in their career, GATC will be bringing their electrifying performances to Sweden, Finland, the Netherlands, and Italy. These debut performances highlight their expanding international influence and growing fanbase.

Key tour dates include:

- October 25, 2024 – Trollhättan, Sweden (Backstage Rockbar)

- October 30, 2024 – Helsinki, Finland (On the Rocks)

- November 1-2, 2024 – Dortmund and Frankfurt, Germany

- November 6, 2024 – Weert, Netherlands (Poppodium de Bosuil)

- November 8, 2024 – UrRock Festival, Switzerland

- November 10, 2024 – Paderno, Italy (Slaughter Club)

Following their European performances, GATC will make a brief return to India to headline the iconic Mahindra Independence Rock festival in Mumbai.

The European leg of their tour will resume in Spain, with performances lined up in Castellon, Zaragoza, Burgos, Lleida, and Madrid, culminating at the Winterstorm Festival in Scotland on November 30, 2024.

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