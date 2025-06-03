In a proud moment for India and the state of Sikkim, the celebrated rock band 'Girish and The Chronicles' (GATC) is all set to become the first-ever rock band from the country to feature on the globally acclaimed television show America’s Got Talent (AGT).

The band traveled to Hollywood, California, in March this year to participate in the audition rounds for the 20th anniversary season of AGT. Their highly anticipated performance is scheduled to air on June 3 in the United States and June 4 in India and other regions via platforms including YouTube, Peacock, Facebook, and Instagram.

Founded by the legendary Simon Cowell, America’s Got Talent is part of the world-renowned Got Talent franchise, a platform that has propelled diverse talents into global stardom. With millions of viewers tuning in from across the world, the stage is known for its life-changing exposure.

This season of AGT is especially significant as it commemorates 20 years of showcasing global talent. The judging panel features entertainment powerhouses such as:

Simon Cowell, the show’s creator known for his keen ear and candid critiques,

Howie Mandel, comedian and longtime AGT judge,

Sofía Vergara, award-winning actress from Modern Family,

Mel B, also known as Scary Spice from the iconic Spice Girls.

The show continues to be hosted by the charismatic Terry Crews, whose high energy and warmth have made him a fan favorite.

Girish and The Chronicles—originally from Gangtok—have steadily built a loyal fanbase with their electrifying performances and classic hard rock sound, drawing influences from the golden era of rock music. Their appearance on AGT marks a major milestone not just for the band but for Indian rock music on the global stage.