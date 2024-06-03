The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), the ruling party in the state, has expelled three prominent leaders, including a former minister and an ex-advisor, for indulging in anti-party activities.

The expulsion orders were issued on June 3 by the party's general secretary, Pawan Gurung, on the directives of SKM president Prem Singh Tamang (Golay).

According to the expulsion memo, the individuals who have been ousted from the party with immediate effect are Karma Loday Bhutia, who served as the Vice-President Incharge of the Culture Wing and was a former minister, Durga Prasad Pradhan, an ex-advisor who held the position of District Level Vice-President of the Chalak Morcha in Geyzing District, and Avinash Yakha, the General Secretary Press & Media of the Youth Wing.

The memo states that the primary membership and all posts held by these three leaders within the party have been rendered 'null and void' effective June 3, 2024.