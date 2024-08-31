The Sikkim government has mandated the requirement of a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the ecclesiastical department to enter places of worship in the state.

The Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) team who launched a comprehensive expedition to assess the susceptibility of six high-risk glacial lakes in Sikkim, did not have the consent from the ecclesiastical department.

The expedition was flagged off by Lachen Mangan legislator Samdup Lepcha, on August 31. The 15-day expedition, running from August 31 to September 14, aims to evaluate the glacial lakes of Tenchungkha, Khangchung Chho, Lachen Khangtse, Lachung Khangtse, La Tsho, and Shako Chho, which pose significant risks due to their precarious locations and environmental conditions.

The Pippons of Lachen and Lachung along with citizens expressed concern over visiting these sacred lakes. Part of the reason why Gurudongmar, which is considered one of the most sacred lake was left out of the expedition, after earlier being included.

Former Minister Tseten Tashi Bhutia, who serves as a convener for Sikkim Bhutia Lepcha Apex Commitee (SIBLAC) has expressed, "This GLOF expedition team should also have consisted of a member from monk body from Ecclesiastical department to guide them. The lakes are very sacred lakes protected by the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, the law passed by the Parliament of India and notified by Government of Sikkim in 1997/98."

He further recalled what the Pipon of Lachen had said publicly when Lhonak GLOF took place. "The wrath had to be faced by them and people of Sikkim and still facing due to negligence and the blunder in the administration system. So, do not repeat the same mistake. I humbly request Ecclesiastical department to intervene in this matter".

Bhutia asserted, "No Objection Certificate from ecclesiastical department is mandatory as per above notification even to enter the vicinity of places of worship. The GLOF expedition team didn't mention a single word that they had the consent from ecclesiastical department".

However, Ecclesiastical Secretary Passang D. Phempu refused to comment made by the former minister. He stressed that he remains unaware of expedition team heading to the sacred lakes.

Meanwhile, the Sikkim government banned the scaling of sacred peaks and the defilement of sacred caves, rocks, lakes, Chhoedtens and hot springs.

In an official notification, the state government deemed it "expedient and necessary for documentation of all sacred places of worship and institutions in Sikkim which are 100 (hundred) years old and above".

The government also constituted a committee to "examine the background of all the monasteries, religious places of worship including important historical monuments and sacred lakes in Sikkim".

After the committee prepared and submitted the first phase report on April 24, the state notified certain sacred peaks, caves, rocks, lakes, Chhoedten and hot-springs as most sacred Buddhist places of worship in Sikkim which will be protected under the provisions of the places of Worship (Special Provisions).