Sikkim’s SDF joins Delhi protest, says three youth leaders detained

Three youth leaders of Sikkim's opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) were among those detained in New Delhi on October 10 during a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the party said.

The detained leaders have been identified as Ezak Muringla Subba, Rewas Limboo and Karma Tashi Bhutia, according to the SDF.

The demonstration was called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which accused Kumar of alleged voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and irregularities related to Form 6, used for voter registration. At least 3,000 people were detained during the protest, according to the report.

SDF spokesperson Yojna Khaling Rai said the party participated in the demonstration in solidarity with demands for greater transparency, accountability and safeguards to protect the credibility of elections.

She said concerns over the alleged misuse of electronic voting machines, claims of “vote theft” and difficulties faced by citizens during the SIR of electoral rolls had contributed to public discontent with the Election Commission.

Rai also raised questions over the 2019 Sikkim Assembly elections, alleging that developments involving the disqualification of a convicted person from contesting elections and the subsequent reduction of the disqualification period had raised concerns about the integrity of the electoral process.

“Any perception that the poll panel is acting in favour of the ruling party undermines public confidence in democratic institutions and the electoral process,” the SDF statement said.

The party reiterated that free and fair elections were fundamental to democracy and urged the Election Commission to address public concerns while upholding its constitutional responsibility to remain impartial.