Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reached Sikkim on March 5 to launch a special postal cover on ‘Go Green, Go Organic’.

The Union minister during his visit to the state, inspected the proposed Rail link between Sevoke - Rangpo, connecting the state of Sikkim with the rest of the country. He inspected the railway junction arrangements at Sevoke and instructed officials to make it as Gateway to Sikkim.

Sikkim at present is connected by road only (NH 31A) which passes through very steep slopes and frequent disruptions during monsoons.

Increased traffic demand puts tremendous pressure on the road making it more vulnerable to damages and the journey more stressful.

Rail connectivity will provide a reliable and comfortable transportation infrastructure. Project is of strategic importance with future connectivity to Gangtok and thereafter to the Indo-China Border (i.e. up to Nathula Pass) and vital role in meeting the defence requirements.

Additionally, Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Sunday (March 5) that the Lachung village has been selected under the ‘Vibrant Village Programme’of the Centre, under which the focus was on development of infrastructure in the border villages.

Vaisnhaw who is on a three-day visit to Sikkim, will be visiting Lachung, in the Mangan District in north Sikkim.

The Union minister said the Union Cabinet had recently approved the Centrally-sponsored ‘Vibrant Village Programme’ under which holistic developmental work was being undertaken in the villages situated on the northern borders of India, with an outlay of Rs 4,800 crore.

Under the programme, 662 villages would be covered, including Lachung in the first phase. Job opportunities would be created to curb migration of local population from these villages and sustainable economic activities would be encouraged.

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