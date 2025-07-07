Sikkim's SHG women break barriers, take charge in state administration

The Sikkim government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), has become the first in India to appoint members from Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to prominent leadership roles within the state administration. Eleven SHG women have been named as Chairpersons of various departments, while another has been appointed Officer on Special Duty (OSD), marking a paradigm shift in grassroots governance and inclusive representation.

The initiative, hailed as a first-of-its-kind in the country, reinforces Sikkim's commitment to participatory governance and gender equity. It positions community leaders women with deep-rooted experience in grassroots mobilization and local problem-solving at the helm of policymaking and implementation.

The newly appointed leaders are:

Mrs. Ongkit Lepcha – Chairperson, Horticulture Department

Mrs. Chumila Bhutia – Chairperson, Public Health Engineering

Mrs. Lilly Rai – Chairperson, Agriculture Department

Ms. Nim Chiki Sherpa – Chairperson, Commerce and Industries

Mrs. Bidya Biswakarma – Chairperson, Cooperation Department

Mrs. Khus Maya Tamang – Chairperson, Water Resources Department

Mrs. Kala Pradhan – Chairperson, Food Processing Industries

Mrs. Doma Lepcha – Chairperson, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services

Ms. Shanti Limboo – Chairperson, Sikkim Consumer Cooperative Society

Mrs. Mingma Lhamu Sherpa – Chairperson, Capacity Building, Skill Development, Youth Empowerment

Mrs. Anuradha Gurung – Chairperson, Fisheries Department

Ms. Indra Kala Chettri – OSD, Panchayati Raj Department

These appointments stem from a pledge made by the Chief Minister during the SHG Bharosa Sammelan in Jorethang on March 3, 2024, where he had promised to integrate SHG members into mainstream governance, not merely as beneficiaries but as equal stakeholders.

The selection process itself stands out for its democratic nature — SHG women were chosen through internal consensus and participatory selection, ensuring legitimacy and grassroots trust. The move gives official recognition and policy-making authority to women who have long played essential but informal roles in community development.

Sikkim currently has over 5,500 SHGs encompassing nearly 55,000 women. Until now, their role was limited to self-sustenance, micro-financing, and local development initiatives. With this development, the SHG network has become an integral part of state governance.

This milestone adds to the growing list of gender-inclusive reforms led by CM Tamang. His administration has consistently advocated for increased female representation in leadership — from electing Sikkim’s first woman Deputy Speaker to ensuring high female participation in Urban Local Bodies and Gram Panchayats. Currently, the state has three women MLAs, one woman Deputy Mayor in the Gangtok Municipal Corporation, three women Adhyakshas, and four Upadhyakshas.

Further, the state government has appointed over 16 women as Chairpersons, three as Advisors, and ten as OSDs in various boards and departments. Out of 43 total departmental secretarial positions, 23 are now held by women a record unmatched in most Indian states.

Complementing this structural representation are welfare schemes like Aama Yojana, Vatsalya Yojana, and Baini Yojana, addressing women's needs across all life stages. These initiatives not only offer social security but are anchored in the broader philosophy of empowerment, dignity, and agency.

“This is not just symbolic. It is a transformation a message that women from the grassroots are ready and equipped to lead. True governance must be shaped by those who live the realities of our society,” said Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, emphasizing that leadership must reflect lived experience.