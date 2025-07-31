Sikkim’s SHGs laud CM Prem Singh Tamang for instituting ‘Aama Samman Diwas’ on August 10

Self-Help Groups (SHGs) across Sikkim have expressed heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) for declaring August 10 as “Aama Samman Diwas” (Mother’s Honour Day), a move hailed as a powerful tribute to the pivotal role of mothers in the social fabric of the state.

The official notification—No. 66/HOME/2025 issued by the Home Department on July 30—marks August 10 as an annual observance to honour mothers as foundational figures of moral, emotional, and social guidance in both families and communities. The declaration has garnered widespread support from women-led SHGs who see the initiative as a milestone in Sikkim’s path toward inclusive, compassionate, and value-driven governance.

Describing the decision as both “emotional and empowering,” SHG representatives noted that the recognition of mothers aligns closely with their own mission to promote women's self-reliance, social leadership, and community resilience. “This is not just a commemorative day, but a reaffirmation of the dignity and respect that mothers—especially rural and community-based women—deserve,” said an SHG leader from Mangan district.

The government’s move is already generating significant momentum at the grassroots level. Civil society organizations, educational institutions, and local panchayats are planning events, gatherings, and awareness programmes to mark the day. SHGs have pledged active participation, aiming to turn “Aama Samman Diwas” into a statewide celebration of gratitude, unity, and recognition for maternal figures.

“This initiative reflects the soul of Sikkimese culture—where mothers are the center of our emotional and moral compass,” said an SHG member from Namchi. “We are committed to ensuring that every household, school, and village in Sikkim honours the spirit of this day.”

Over the years, Sikkim has gained national recognition for its progressive gender-sensitive policies, and “Aama Samman Diwas” further solidifies the state's commitment to social justice and the empowerment of women. SHG leaders emphasized that this initiative is not merely ceremonial, but a powerful gesture that inspires introspection and appreciation for mothers’ contributions—visible and invisible.

With the announcement sparking a ripple of anticipation across the state, SHGs are gearing up to lead celebrations at the local level, involving women, youth, students, and elders alike. The day is expected to be marked by community feasts, cultural programmes, story-sharing sessions, and public acknowledgements of mothers and caregivers.