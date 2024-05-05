In a moment of immense pride for Sikkim and the entire Northeast, Phurba Lachenpa has etched his name in Indian football history by winning the Golden Glove award in the 2023-24 Indian Super League season.

The Mumbai City FC custodian showcased his brilliant goalkeeping skills, emerging as the best of the best with his clean sheet record.

The 10th edition of the ISL witnessed nail-biting matches, with Lachenpa's heroics under the bar proving instrumental in Mumbai City FC's runner-up finish and their triumph in the ISL Trophy final against league winners Mohun Bagan Super Giant on May 4 at Kolkata's iconic YBK Stadium.

While Mohun Bagan's Vishal Kaith and Odisha FC's Amrinder Singh also registered nine clean sheets each, Lachenpa's feat of achieving the number in fewer matches tipped the scales in his favor, cementing his status as the Golden Glove winner.