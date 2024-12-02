Sikkim State Co-operative Supply and Marketing Federation Ltd. (SIMFED) Chairman, Tenzing Dorjee Bhutia met Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio during the Hornbill Festival where Sikkim has joined as the partner state. He emphasised the state's commitment to showcasing its diverse products and fostering regional ties.

The 25th edition of Nagaland’s iconic festival, which began on December 1 at Kisama Heritage Village, marks its silver jubilee this year, drawing national and international attention.

Sikkim’s participation, led by SIMFED Chairman Tenzing Dorjee Bhutia, underscored the Northeast’s shared cultural heritage.

The state’s involvement was flagged off by Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on November 29, with a 144-member delegation including government officials, journalists, social organizations, self-help groups, bikers, and car rally participants. Speaking on the occasion, Tamang remarked, “This partnership highlights the shared cultural heritage and unity among states, especially as Sikkim marks 50 years of statehood.”

The delegation reached Nagaland on November 30 after an overnight stop in Guwahati and was warmly received in Kohima. The group represents a wide spectrum of Sikkim’s vibrant cultural and social diversity, aiming to promote its unique identity on this international platform.

Nagaland Chief Secretary Dr. J Alam highlighted the festival’s growth over the past 25 years. “The Hornbill Festival has evolved into an internationally recognized cultural brand, bringing together visitors from across the globe,” he stated.

This year’s event features a range of activities, from traditional Naga music and dance performances to exhibitions of regional crafts and cuisines. Sikkim’s stalls showcase local products, fostering cultural exchange and promoting economic opportunities.