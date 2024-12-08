Sikkim's Singtam Nagar Panchayat staff, on December 8 conducted an extensive cleanliness drive, aimed at demonstrating commitment to a cleaner and more sustainable town.

The initiative was carried out in the presence of the Municipal President and Ward Councillor.

The drive focused on cleaning roadside dumping zones, particularly from Bhanu Park Turning to the New Traffic Point, where garbage had been irresponsibly discarded.

Workers also removed dirt and debris littering the roadsides, restoring order and cleanliness to the town's busiest areas.

Earlier yesterday, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, during the Technical Session 1 of the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav at New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam, shared his vision for progress in the Northeast.



The session revolved around the theme 'Towards Prosperity: Catalysing North East’s Progress for a Viksit Bharat.'