The Sivok-Rangpo Rail Project (SRRP), a crucial infrastructural development, is set to revolutionise connectivity for Sikkim by providing an alternative to the often-unstable National Highway 10. This strategic rail link aims to enhance the integration of Sikkim with the rest of India, fostering economic growth and improving accessibility to the Northeastern state.

Stretching over 45 km from Sivok near Siliguri to the border town of Rangpo, the project involves significant engineering feats, including 14 tunnels, 17 major bridges, and five stations. An underground station at Teesta Bazaar in Kalimpong district marks a milestone in Indian rail infrastructure.

Initially estimated at Rs 4,085 crore in 2015, the project's budget has been revised to approximately Rs 12,132.95 crore. However, substantial progress has been made, with the completion of all tunnel mining activities and 13.13 km of tunnel lining finished. Lining work continues in several tunnels, including T-02, T-03, T-05, T-06, T-07, T-10, T-11, and T-12, as the project moves towards its new deadline of August 2025.

The SRRP is not just a transportation project but a lifeline for Sikkim, promising to provide a reliable and permanent alternative to NH 10. The highway has been plagued by maintenance issues, frequently disrupted by landslides and natural calamities, affecting the movement of people and goods. The rail link is expected to mitigate these issues, ensuring stable connectivity for the state.