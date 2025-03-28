The valedictory function of a workshop on Electrical Technician and Hands-on Experience, organised under the SANKALP scheme, was successfully conducted at Mangalbaria, Soreng district. The programme, aimed at enhancing technical skills, was implemented by the State Institute of Capacity Building (SICB) under the Skill Development Department, Government of Sikkim.

The event witnessed the presence of key dignitaries, including C.K. Chettri, Assistant Director of SICB, Skill Development Department; Neeraj Dong, Panchayat President of Mangalbaria; Nanurath Rai, Deputy Director, Panchayati Raj, Mangalbaria; and Kinzang Bhutia, Junior Engineer, Power Department, Government of Sikkim along with other officials and guests.

The workshop aimed to provide practical skills to participants in electrical work. It included hands-on training where participants actively engaged in real-world applications, learning essential techniques to enhance their technical abilities.

An entrepreneurship session was also part of the programme, where participants received guidance on how they could utilise their skills to start independent ventures in the electrical sector.

Officials at the event emphasised the significance of electrical technicians in the development of both urban and rural infrastructure. They encouraged participants to explore self-employment opportunities and contribute to the growing demand for skilled workers in the electrical field. The hands-on experience offered during the workshop prepared the trainees for real-time working environments, ensuring they are equipped with necessary technical expertise.

The dignitaries lauded the enthusiasm of the participants and reiterated the government's commitment to empowering the youth through skill development initiatives. They expressed confidence that such workshops would create employment opportunities and help bridge the skill gap in the workforce.