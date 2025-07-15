Sikkim’s skill push under CM Tamang transforms youth empowerment

On the 10th anniversary of World Youth Skills Day, Sikkim showcased its remarkable progress in youth empowerment under the leadership of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.

With over 55% of the state’s population under 35, the government has built a robust and inclusive skill development ecosystem connecting training, jobs, and entrepreneurship.

The theme for this year—“Youth Empowerment through AI and Digital Skills”—mirrors Sikkim’s forward-looking initiatives. Since 2019, CM Tamang has prioritized youth empowerment, directly overseeing the Skill Development Department. Through institutions like the State Institute of Capacity Building (SICB) and the Directorate of Capacity Building, over 13,000 youth have been trained—9,400 became self-employed, while 3,700 secured formal employment.

Flagship projects such as Livelihood Schools have trained nearly 3,000 youth, with more than 1,300 successfully placed. Under the central DDU-GKY scheme, over 3,800 youth were trained with a placement rate exceeding 60%—well above the national average.



Also Read: Sikkim: Yakten declared India’s first digital nomad village, offers remote workers a slice of Himalayan life

A landmark initiative, Niyukti Kendra, launched on March 9, 2022, offers placement support, career counselling, apprenticeships, and migration assistance. So far, it has registered 2,983 candidates and facilitated 1,134 placements through partnerships with 138 employers. The centre received national honours, including the SKOCH Good Governance Silver Award and Order of Merit 2022.

The state also launched ITI Kewzing in Namchi in 2022, offering six trades, and under the INSPIRES Program (supported by the World Bank), 13 Sikkimese women nurses were placed in Germany, following specialized healthcare and language training.

Through national schemes like PMKVY, PM Vishwakarma, and Jal Jeevan Mission, the department has extended training in both modern and traditional trades. Over 800 youth have been placed in apprenticeships via NAPS and NATS, and 14 job fairs and 12 career counselling sessions have been held across the state.

The government is also developing a digital employment portal to enable real-time job tracking and improve access for job-seekers.

Advisor Shri Madan Cintury and the department’s dedicated team have been pivotal in implementing CM Tamang’s vision of making no youth in Sikkim feel left behind.

Sikkim’s journey is not just about schemes—it’s about belief. A belief that empowered youth can shape the future of their state, their families, and the nation.