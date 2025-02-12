A Table Top Exercise (TTEx) was held at the District Administrative Centre (DAC), in Soreng, Sikkim to prepare for the upcoming district-level earthquake mock exercise scheduled for February 13.

The session was organised by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in collaboration with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), was chaired by District Collector (DC) and DDMA Chairman, Dhiraj Subedi.

The meeting was attended by Gaayas Pegha, ADC (Development); Prem K Subba, SDM (HQ); Bikash Basnett, DSP (HQ); NDRF Deputy Commandant Vivek Kumar; and officials from Sikkim Police, Fire and Emergency Services, SSB’s 36th Battalion, Block Development Officers (BDOs), and various line departments.

DC Subedi emphasised the importance of the mock drill, urging all Incident Response Team (IRT) members to actively participate. He highlighted the need to focus on the safety of school children and stressed learning from the NDRF’s expertise to better handle real-time disaster scenarios.

Deputy Commandant Vivek Kumar provided a comprehensive presentation on the mock exercise, detailing the roles and responsibilities of each department. He also outlined the scenarios and logistics for the drill.

The exercise will begin at 9:30 am on February 13, starting at Government Junior High School, Nayabazar, and continuing at Zoom Fatak NDP Road.

The Forest Guest House at Nayabazar will serve as the Incident Response Post.