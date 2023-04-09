Former Chief Minister of Sikkim, Pawan Kumar Chamling, has accused the Indian government of violating Article 371F, which guarantees special provisions for the state. In an interview with Press Trust of India, Chamling claimed that Sikkim had become a hotbed of political violence and called for President's rule to ensure a free and fair election in 2024. Article 371F grants special rights to only the descendants of Sikkim subjects, whose names were mentioned in the 1961 register, such as the right to own land, receive state government jobs, and be exempt from paying income tax.

Chamling alleges that the recently passed Financial Bill 2023 redefines "Sikkimese" as any Indian citizen domiciled in the state, which contradicts Article 371F and takes away the special provisions given to the people of Sikkim. Analysts believe that the primary concern of Sikkim's politicians is that land rights, which are currently enjoyed only by those whose parents were subjects of the earlier princely kingdom, will now be extended to any Indian domiciled in the Himalayan state.

When asked whether this would be a major issue in the 2024 polls, Chamling stated that "People are very angry over the issue. We have a very small population of only 6-7 lakh and we fear we will be swamped by settlers within 2-3 years."

Chamling also claimed that politics in Sikkim had become violent since the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) came to power in 2019. He alleged that the ruling party had attacked opposition party members, vandalized their offices, and injured 68 SDF workers and leaders. He further stated that the unrest in a sensitive border state like Sikkim was not good for national security and called for President's rule to be imposed in the state before the polls.

If voted to power in 2024, Chamling promised to restore peace in Sikkim, bring down unemployment, which he claimed had risen to 24% from 3% during his rule, and complete pending projects. He also criticized the current government for going on a borrowing spree and not properly maintaining the infrastructure built during his rule, leading to a reduction in tourist inflow and lack of basic amenities for the people.

Chamling stated that people had responded positively to his Sikkim Bachao Yatra, and he planned to seek their opinion before giving tickets to candidates in the upcoming polls. The SDF, which ruled Sikkim for 25 years at a stretch, managed to win 15 seats in the 32-member assembly in 2019, just two less than SKM's 17. However, all the winning SDF candidates, barring Chamling, joined the BJP and SKM, leaving the former CM as the only opposition member in the House. Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, also known as P S Golay, has assured Chamling that the amendment to the Financial Bill 2023 was only related to income tax exemption and that the original definition of "Sikkimese" would always be respected.