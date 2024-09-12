In response to the matter raised by MP Dorjee Tshering Lepcha regarding the grant of Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to 12 more communities in Sikkim, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs has provided an update on the process.

Minister of Tribal Affairs Jual Oram, in a communication dated September 10, 2024, clarified that the proposal for 11 communities, including Kirat Khambu Rai, Gurung, and Mangar, has been referred to the Registrar General of India (RGI) for consideration. However, the RGI has not recommended the inclusion. The matter has now been sent back to the Sikkim government for further justification.

The Ministry confirmed that no proposal regarding the "Majhi" community has been received. Oram assured that all actions are being taken in accordance with the established modalities for granting ST status under Article 342 of the Constitution.

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