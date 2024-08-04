Sikkim's state flower 'Orchid' made its way to Kashmir after the ICAR-National Research Centre for Orchids (ICAR-NRCO), ICAR-Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture (ICAR-CITH), and Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) jointly organised a three-day training workshop on introducing exotic orchids to the region, aiming to revolutionise floriculture in the region by promoting the cultivation of the Orchid, which is Sikkim's state flower.

The workshop was held from August 1-3 under the theme 'Exotic Orchids for Paradise on Earth'.

The workshop featured a special session addressed by the Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-K, and technical sessions on the floriculture potential in Jammu and Kashmir, production technology of Cymbidium and Paphiopedilum orchids, improvement and propagation techniques in orchids, and hands-on training on tissue culture and cultivation of Cymbidium orchids.

The workshop witnessed enthusiastic participation from officers of the Floriculture Department, Government of Jammu and Kashmir, scientists and technical staff of ICAR-CITH, faculty and students from the Division of Floriculture and Landscape Architecture, SKUAST-K.

To further bolster the initiative, two units of 200 Cymbidium orchid plants each were established at ICAR-CITH and SKUAST-K, with plants brought from ICAR-NRCO, Sikkim. This will enable the study of the performance of Cymbidium hybrids in the valley.

The state government officials, ICAR-CITH, and faculty of floriculture, SKUAST-K are keen on making concerted efforts to ensure the successful establishment of orchids in the valley. This initiative aims to extend the tourist season from May to March, when the Cymbidium orchids will be in full bloom, thereby boosting the local economy.

This collaborative effort marks a significant milestone in introducing exotic orchids to Kashmir, paving the way for a new era in floriculture in the region.