Sikkim’s sustainable growth model draws international attention at US cultural event

Sikkim’s unique approach to sustainable development and cultural preservation captured the spotlight at a two-day Northeast India cultural festival in the United States.

The event, which brought together communities from across India’s northeastern states, featured traditional dances, music, cuisine, and artisan displays, offering attendees a first-hand experience of the region’s heritage.

Representing Sikkim, panellist Mamta Somani highlighted the state’s people-driven initiatives and policies that blend modernisation with environmental conservation.

She detailed achievements, including pioneering organic farming, strict enforcement of smoke-free public spaces, plastic-free living, modern sanitation facilities, and inclusive urban development with parks and recreational centers. Sikkim’s recognition as India’s cleanest state and its commitment to safe, sustainable food systems were also emphasised.

The session generated strong interest among representatives from other northeastern states, many of whom expressed plans to explore Sikkim’s practices in their own regions.

The festival featured artisan stalls, a tribute to Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg, and participation from a US-based Councilor for Northeast India from Ladakh. Somani described the opportunity to present Sikkim’s model on an international stage as both “humbling and privileged,” highlighting the collaborative efforts of the state’s residents in shaping its growth.