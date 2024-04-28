Sikkimese archer Tarundeep Rai, along with his teammates Dhiraj Bommadevara and Pravin Jadhav, secured a historic gold medal for Team India at the Archery Recurve World Cup Stage 1 held in Shanghai, China. Their victory came after a battle against the reigning Olympic champions South Korea.

The Indian men's recurve team showcased exceptional talent and determination throughout the competition, culminating in one of India's most significant wins in archery. Facing the South Korean team, known for their dominance in the sport, Team India stunned the archery world by clinching the gold medal at the ongoing World Cup Stage 1.



The Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang congratulated the victory of Rai and his team. The CM tweeted, "My heartfelt congratulations and resounding encouragement go out to the International Archer from Sikkim, our own Shri Tarundeep Rai along with the formidable trio of renowned archers representing our country, including

Shri Dhiraj Bommadevara and Shri Pravin Jadhav, for their spectacular feat in stunning the reigning Olympic champions South Korea and clinching the Gold Medal in the ongoing World Cup Stage 1. India's remarkable performance at the World Cup Archery, securing multiple medals, including a breathtaking gold against South Korea by the men's recurve team, is a testament to our prowess in the sport. Let's continue to raise the bar and maintain this stellar momentum, keeping up the exceptional work!"

The final match was a testament to India's prowess in archery as they maintained ice-cool composure, outsmarting the top-seeded Koreans without dropping a single set. The score line of 5-1 (57-57, 57-55, 55-53) in India's favor highlighted their clinical approach and strategic precision in the archery field.

This victory marked India's fourth fifth gold medal at the ongoing World Cup event. Before this triumph, Indian compound archers had already showcased their exceptional skills by securing gold medals across various categories, including the men's, women's, and mixed-team events.

Notably, India's success in archery continued with another gold medal earned by Jyothi Surekha Vennam in the women's compound individual section, adding to the country's growing medal tally.

The Indian contingent's outstanding performance in archery, led by Tarundeep Rai and supported by talented archers like Dhiraj Bommadevara and Pravin Jadhav, underscores the nation's rising prominence in international sports. Their victory serves as an inspiration for aspiring archers across India, highlighting the potential for excellence and achievement on the global stage.

With 5 gold and 1 silver medal secured so far in the competition, India's archers have not only made their mark but have also paved the way for a bright future in the realm of competitive archery.