Sikkim's Temi tea garden first flush fetches record Rs 27,000 per kg

Sikkim’s state-owned Temi Tea Estate has recorded a strong start to the season, with its first flush organic tea fetching a record price of Rs 27,000 at auction, according to an official statement issued on April 18.

The first flush, known for its delicate flavour and superior quality, has drawn robust demand from buyers. Initial lots offered through open bidding received an encouraging response, with subsequent batches also securing high prices, the statement said.

Temi Tea Estate continues to focus on producing premium varieties such as orthodox black tea and oolong tea, made from freshly harvested leaves. The estate attributed the record pricing to careful plucking practices, where only the bud and two leaves are selected, and improvements in processing techniques.

It also highlighted the adoption of LPG-based firing, replacing traditional coal-based methods, which has contributed to cleaner and more efficient production, enhancing overall tea quality.

Officials said these quality enhancements have positioned Temi Tea Estate to command premium prices globally, while strengthening its reputation as a producer of high-grade organic tea.

The estate management has set a production target of one lakh kilograms for the current season and remains confident of achieving higher revenue through consistent quality and market outreach efforts.