Teshong Hang Subba will represent Sikkim in the U-16 National Basketball Championship 2025, scheduled to take place in Puducherry from April 9 to 16.

A student of St. Xavier’s School, Pakyong, Teshong’s selection marks a proud moment for the state, showcasing the potential of Sikkim’s young athletes on the national stage. The young basketball talent hails from Singtam. His hard work, dedication, and talent have made him one of the most promising players in the region.

Ahead of the tournament, Teshong met N.B. Dahal, Minister of Roads & Bridges cum Area MLA of Khamdong–Singtam constituency, along with Madam Sabina Rai.

The minister personally extended his encouragement and support, highlighting the state’s commitment to nurturing young sports talents.

Expressing his best wishes, Minister Dahal commended Teshong’s achievement and assured him of continued support. "We are immensely proud of Teshong. His success is an inspiration to aspiring athletes in Sikkim, and we are confident he will make the state proud," he said.