Sikkim’s third-gender voter count remains at just two in 2026 Final Electoral Roll

Sikkim’s newly published Final Electoral Roll for the 2026 Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has recorded just two registered third-gender electors across the state, with the figure remaining unchanged from the pre-SIR and draft electoral rolls.

According to the official press note issued by the Chief Electoral Officer, Sikkim, the state’s total electorate stood at 4,18,467 in the final roll published on September 6, 2026. The electorate comprises 2,12,534 male voters, 2,05,931 female voters and two third-gender electors.

The two third-gender electors account for only a tiny fraction of the state’s total electorate. The number remained unchanged through the SIR process, with the same two third-gender voters recorded in both the pre-revision baseline and the draft electoral roll published in July 2026.

The figure is lower than that recorded during the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, when Sikkim’s electoral roll had three third-gender electors among a total of 4,63,929 voters.

The state had also recorded only two third-gender voters in its final electoral roll published in January 2019, when the total electorate stood at over 4.23 lakh.

The stagnation in third-gender voter registration in Sikkim contrasts with the broader national trend. According to Election Commission data cited in the report, the number of registered third-gender electors across India increased from 39,075 in 2019 to 48,194 in 2024, marking a rise of around 23.5 per cent over five years.

Despite the increase in voter registration nationally, participation among third-gender electors remained comparatively low. The data showed that around 27 per cent of registered third-gender voters exercised their franchise in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The latest Sikkim figures have brought renewed attention to the representation and registration of third-gender voters in the state, particularly in the context of a broader increase in transgender voter registration across India.